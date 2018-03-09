Tyrann Mathieu Praises Richard Sherman ... He Changed the Game!

Tyrann Mathieu Praises Richard Sherman, He Changed the Game!

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrann Mathieu says it "sucks" that Richard Sherman has to go through a public breakup with Seattle -- considering the legendary run he had with the Seahawks.

"All those guys in Seattle really set a new standard of how guys wanna play DB," Mathieu said on the "TMZ Sports" TV show.

Mathieu says Sherman is still a BEAST and there are plenty of teams "that deserve a guy like him" -- so don't worry about Richard's NFL future.

You can tell Tyrann has serious respect for Sherman and the entire L.O.B.

We talked with Mathieu about A LOT more -- from LSU to Johnny Manziel ... so make sure to catch the entire interview when it airs Monday night on FS1.