Charles Manson's Grandson Given Custody of Murderer's Body

Exclusive Details

The man claiming to be Charles Manson's grandson was just given the right to retrieve Manson's body for burial ... but this does not end the family fight for control.

Michael Brunner, the son of Manson Family member Mary Brunner, has just filed legal docs questioning whether Jason Freeman -- the man who was just given control of the body -- is actually the biological grandson of Manson. Brunner notes Freeman has been unwilling to take a DNA test to establish bloodline, and that makes him suspicious.

Brunner and Freeman are both vying for control of Manson's remains and his estate. The estate could be valuable because it can control the use of Manson's name and image. When you look at the estates of Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, it's easy to understand how control can turn into money.

Harvey Levin interviewed Brunner in 1993 when he worked for KCBS in Los Angeles. Among the things they talked about ... whether Michael worried he might have a gene that could cause him to do horrible things like his dad.