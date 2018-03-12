Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty to DUI, Avoids Jail

Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty to DUI ... Miraculously Avoids Jail

Dennis Rodman just pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor DUI stemming from a January arrest in Newport Beach ... but he's somehow managed to stay out of jail -- at least for now.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Rodman was busted around 11 PM on Jan. 13 when cops saw him swerving and blasting music with a blood alcohol level of .21 -- more than double the legal limit.

The big issue for Rodman ... he was on probation at the time for a 2016 wrong way car crash and had been ordered to stay clean or else face jail.

But Rodman struck a plea deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty and, in exchange, he only got 9 months of an alcohol program.

His probation was revoked -- but is now reinstated -- and instead of sending Rodman to jail, he was essentially given a slap on the wrist and told that if he messes up again in the next 2 years, he'll go to jail for 90 days.

Rodman went to rehab immediately after the arrest and insists he's now sober and plans to stay that way.