Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty to DUI, Avoids Jail

Dennis Rodman just pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor DUI stemming from a January arrest in Newport Beach ... but he's somehow managed to stay out of jail -- at least for now.
TMZ Sports broke the story ... Rodman was busted around 11 PM on Jan. 13 when cops saw him swerving and blasting music with a blood alcohol level of .21 -- more than double the legal limit.
The big issue for Rodman ... he was on probation at the time for a 2016 wrong way car crash and had been ordered to stay clean or else face jail.
But Rodman struck a plea deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty and, in exchange, he only got 9 months of an alcohol program.
His probation was revoked -- but is now reinstated -- and instead of sending Rodman to jail, he was essentially given a slap on the wrist and told that if he messes up again in the next 2 years, he'll go to jail for 90 days.
Rodman went to rehab immediately after the arrest and insists he's now sober and plans to stay that way.