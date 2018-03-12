'People v. O.J.' Star Keesha Sharp Black America Now Knows O.J.'s Guilty as Hell

O.J. Simpson's Now Guilty of Murder in Eyes of Black America, says Keesha Sharp

O.J. Simpson no longer has black America's backing because they all know now what they refused to believe then -- O.J. is guilty of double murder ... so says 'People v. O.J.' star Keesha Sharp.

We got the actress who played Dale Cochran, Johnnie's wife, outside The Jeremy Hotel in WeHo and asked if she was gonna be watching FOX's special, "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?" She seemed iffy about it, but regardless had some strong feelings about O.J.

Keesha's adamant people didn't need to watch the special to know what they've ultimately come to realize -- O.J. killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman on the night of June 12, 1994.

At the time, Keesha says, black America was ecstatic he got off ... but that's not the case now thanks to the power of information.