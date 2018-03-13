Lil Wayne Threatens Rowdy Concertgoers with Guns

Lil Wayne Don't Throw S*** Onstage 'All My N***** Got Pistols'

Lil Wayne scared the crap out of concertgoers when he threatened them with guns after someone threw a water bottle onstage. Then he took the high road.

We got video of Weezy performing at the Jumanji Festival in Sydney over the weekend, where all seemed fine until he was almost hit by a flying water bottle. Wayne stopped the show and calmly told the crowd the dos and don'ts of where he comes from ... before making a veiled threat.

Check it out ... he pointed to his crew and warned the crowd they're packing heat. You'll be shocked at what you hear next. But in this day and age, maybe you won't. Worth asking ... how'd Weezy's crew get guns into Australia, which arguably has the world's strictest gun laws?