Donald Trump Jr. Takes Guys' Fishing Trip After Wife Files for Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. is hanging with his guys on the heels of his wife filing for divorce, and doing what newly single guys do -- checking out all the fish in the sea.

We got these shots of President Trump's eldest fishing on Florida's Singer Island Beach -- the first time he's been seen in public since Vanessa Trump's filing.

Witnesses say he's with 3 other guys, including e-commerce guru, Jared Goetz. We're told the guys were mostly talking fish, NOT divorce ... although Trump did say something about politics affecting his personal life.

As we reported, our sources say Vanessa abhors politics and the spotlight that's come with being part of the first family.

We're told the guys caught 5 or 6 blacktip sharks. Totally legal, btw.