Eric Trump Oh, Crepe!!! My Brother's Getting Divorced

Eric and Lara Trump on Aspen Vacation

EXCLUSIVE

Eric and Lara Trump looked sullen Thursday at a crêpe restaurant in Aspen ... just as Donald Trump Jr.'s wife filed for divorce.

Eric and Lara grabbed some grub at Crêperie du Village during an early night out.

As we reported, Eric's brother Donald couldn't make his marriage work, in large part because Vanessa hated politics and the public eye. We're told the last straw was when someone sent an envelope containing white powder to their home.

In sharp contrast, Lara loves politics and the spotlight ... she's a senior adviser in Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.