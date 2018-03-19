Steven Seagal Accuser Claims He Raped Me, Robbed My Virginity At Fake Movie 'Wrap Party'

Steven Seagal Accuser Claims Rape, Robbed Virginity at 'Wrap Party'

One of 2 women who came forward accusing Steven Seagal of sexual assault claims he raped her when she was in her late teens and took her virginity.

Regina Simons was flanked by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, at a news conference Monday and spoke publicly for the first time about the assault. Regina claims Seagal invited her to his home about 25 years ago under the guise there would be a wrap party. She says he took her into a bedroom, kissed her neck and then raped her.

Regina added she had never been naked in front of another man before ... and when it was over, claims Seagal offered her money. She says she never spoke to him again. Faviola Dadis is the second woman accusing Seagal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Faviola says the alleged assault happened in 2002 at the W Hotel ... where she claims Seagal pinched her nipples, slid his hand under her bikini and touched her vagina during an audition.

Bloom wouldn't say if they'll sue Seagal, but all legal options remain open. Bloom says she hasn't spoken to Seagal. They've reported the incidents to LAPD.

This is the first time Regina and Faviola spoke about the alleged encounters, although it's not the first time Seagal's been accused of sexual misconduct. As we've reported ... Portia de Rossi claimed Seagal put her on a casting couch and unzipped his leather pants.

Julianna Margulies claims she had a hotel room meeting with Seagal in the '80s, and he brandished a gun, but didn't touch her before she fled.