Columbus Short Serves Just 34 Days in Jail For Beating Wife

Columbus Short Serves Just 34 Days of 1-Year Sentence For Beating His Wife

Columbus Short's on easy street again ... he's out of jail after serving just 34 days of a 1-year sentence for beating his wife.

TMZ broke the story ... CS pled no contest to hitting his current wife, Aida Abramyan, during an argument back in November. He was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. Problem was ... he was already on probation for a brutal 2014 bar fight, so he got a year in the slammer for violating probation.

Columbus was booked on February 13, but according to docs, obtained by TMZ, he was released Monday night from L.A. County Jail.

We're told he can thank jail overcrowding for his dramatically reduced time behind bars.