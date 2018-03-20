Tony Robbins' Company Sued for About $23k in Unpaid Jet Fuel

Tony Robbins Sued Emotions are Everything ... But You Gotta Pay for Fuel!!!

Tony Robbins needs to get motivated -- to take care of the fuel bill for his private jet ... according to a new suit.

The famed life coach's company, Tony Robbins Productions Inc., is being sued by a jet fuel company called Associated Energy Group for allegedly failing to pay up for about $23,000 worth of fuel.

AEG's lawsuit is aimed at several private jet owners, including Robbins, who allegedly used a flight services company called Zetta ... which AEG claims stiffed it out of more than $200k in fuel.

According to the docs ... Robbins portion of that is $23k plus interest, and AEG is asking for attorney fees on top of that.

We reached out to Robbins ... no word back so far.