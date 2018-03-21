Steven Seagal Denies Rape, Sexual Assault Claims

Steven Seagal Denies Rape, Sexual Assault Allegations

Steven Seagal says the 2 women accusing him of rape and sexual assault are lying, and damaging victims with legit claims.

Steven's attorney, Anthony Falangetti says his client did not engage in any of the sexual misconduct alleged by Regina Simons and Faviola Dadis earlier this week during a joint news conference.

As we reported, Regina claims Steven raped her 25 years ago after he invited her to a fake wrap party. Faviola alleges Steven sexually assaulted her back in 2002 during an audition at the W Hotel in Bev Hills.

Falangetti says "the accounts of both women are completely fictitious and totally made up." He goes on to say that the allegations "are a disservice to women who are victimized because of real predators."