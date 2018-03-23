Kim Kardashian My Snaplight Lawuit's Dismissed ... IT'S FULLY LIT!!!!

Kim Kardashian and SnapLight Dismiss LuMee Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian has one less legal headache to worry about after apparently striking a settlement with SnapLight over illuminated phone cases.

SnapLight and Kim's company -- Kimsaprincess, Inc. -- filed docs to have the lawsuit tossed out of court. As we reported, SnapLight had sued Team Kim for $100 mil, claiming she got in to bed with LuMee to sell the phone cases -- using tech Snalight created years earlier.

According to the docs, the suit can't be refiled, and we're told Kim's side is thrilled with the outcome. However, that doesn't necessarily mean any money was exchanged. Worth noting ... Kim's dismissal comes on the heels of LuMee and SnapLight dismissing a separate, but related lawsuit.

You may now resume taking your perfectly lit selfies.