Lamar Odom No Bad Blood with Khloe's Sisters ... Most of Them, Anyway

Lamar Odom Chatted Up Khloe's Sisters, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney at Dinner

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom didn't bolt in the other direction when he ended up face-to-face with Khloe Kardashian's sisters -- he actually went out of his way to have a convo with them ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner walked into Mr Chow Thursday night in Bev Hills while Lamar was already there enjoying a meal. Obviously, severe awkwardness could have ensued, but sources in the restaurant tell us LO walked up to their table.

We're told the former in-laws all chatted and exchanged positive words. It wasn't a lengthy meet and greet -- Lamar was on his way out -- but a family source tells us the sisters were happy to see him out and doing well. We're told all 3 feel no bad blood toward Khloe's ex.

It could have been way different if Kim or Khloe were there -- at least based on the major shading that went down earlier this year. Lamar did an interview saying his marriage was over when Khloe moved on to "her second or third NBA player." Kim fired back it was over when he got caught at his "second or third brothel."

No such fireworks, though, from Kylie, Kourt and Kendall. As our source put it, "Everyone has moved on with their lives."