March for Our Lives Patriots Send Team Jet for Students ... Parents & Teachers, Too!!!

Patriots Fly Parkland Students & Teachers to March for Our Lives

Breaking News

The New England Patriots went above and beyond for the Parkland, FL students ... sending the team jet to fly them to D.C. for this weekend's March for Our Lives.

Owner Robert Kraft reportedly made the gesture at the request of AZ Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Marjory Stoneman Douglas students got a taste of the Tom Brady life ... along with their parents and some of their teachers. Theater teacher Melody Herzfeld, in the middle of this pic, huddled in a closet with her students on Feb. 14 when the shooting began.

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DC💙 We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe — Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

Everyone seemed grateful for the Patriots' charitable move ... posting pics from the tarmac and onboard the jet.

Even Jets fans can't hate on the Pats for this.