Zlatan Ibrahimovic Takes Out Full Page Newspaper Ad For L.A. Galaxy Fans, 'You're Welcome'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants all of L.A. to know it's a privilege to have him grace the Galaxy with his presence ... taking a full page newspaper ad to tell fans "you're welcome."

News became official on Thursday that the Manchester United superstar was hoppin' the pond to play in the MLS ... and Ibra made a strong first impression in the L.A. Times ad.

FYI -- Ibrahimovic hasn't always been a fan of American soccer ... he told TMZ Sports back in 2014 that Team USA was "a big joke."

But, that's in the past and Z.I. is now an Angeleno ... and the fans probably won't be too upset about his previous comments. After all, the dude is one of the best players to ever make the jump to American soil.

And in case you're wondering, Ibra's deal is worth $3 million for 2 years.

Welcome to L.A.!!!