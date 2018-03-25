Jim Gray Says Don't Bet Against Floyd Mayweather In MMA

EXCLUSIVE
Floyd Mayweather's budding MMA career is starting to get some support ... because now a combat sports expert is telling the world not to bet against Floyd being a force in the UFC one day.
We talked to Showtime boxing host Jim Gray on a rainy night in L.A., and when we brought up the idea of Floyd's 8-month transition into the Octagon ... Jim cautioned against writing Money off.
"Don't ever bet against Floyd Mayweather in anything, he's 50-0."
We get you Jim, but when you say ANYTHING, we're wondering WHERE IT STOPS?! Floyd in the NBA? Floyd in the NFL? Floyd as a figure skater in the next Winter Olympics? What can we rule out?
Guess in 6-8 months we'll see.