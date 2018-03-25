TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Jim Gray Mayweather Dominating UFC? ... Don't Bet Against Him

3/25/2018 12:15 AM PDT

Jim Gray Says Don't Bet Against Floyd Mayweather In MMA

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather's budding MMA career is starting to get some support ... because now a combat sports expert is telling the world not to bet against Floyd being a force in the UFC one day.

We talked to Showtime boxing host Jim Gray on a rainy night in L.A., and when we brought up the idea of Floyd's 8-month transition into the Octagon ... Jim cautioned against writing Money off.

"Don't ever bet against Floyd Mayweather in anything, he's 50-0."

We get you Jim, but when you say ANYTHING, we're wondering WHERE IT STOPS?! Floyd in the NBA? Floyd in the NFL? Floyd as a figure skater in the next Winter Olympics? What can we rule out?

Guess in 6-8 months we'll see.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web