Jim Gray Mayweather Dominating UFC? ... Don't Bet Against Him

Jim Gray Says Don't Bet Against Floyd Mayweather In MMA

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather's budding MMA career is starting to get some support ... because now a combat sports expert is telling the world not to bet against Floyd being a force in the UFC one day.

We talked to Showtime boxing host Jim Gray on a rainy night in L.A., and when we brought up the idea of Floyd's 8-month transition into the Octagon ... Jim cautioned against writing Money off.

"Don't ever bet against Floyd Mayweather in anything, he's 50-0."

We get you Jim, but when you say ANYTHING, we're wondering WHERE IT STOPS?! Floyd in the NBA? Floyd in the NFL? Floyd as a figure skater in the next Winter Olympics? What can we rule out?

Guess in 6-8 months we'll see.