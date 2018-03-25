Johnny Manziel Zay Jones Will Bounce Back ... From Naked Meltdown

Johnny Manziel Says Zay Jones Will Bounce Back 100%

EXCLUSIVE

Johnny Manziel says he's 100% sure Zay Jones will totally bounce back from the bizarre, naked meltdown he had in L.A. earlier this week ... telling TMZ Sports he's sure because he knows the guy.

Jones and his brother, Caleb, were involved in a scary incident in L.A. Monday night, when video showed Zay trying to fight Caleb naked, then kicking out a 30th floor window, all while saying he wanted to meet Jesus.

We got Manziel leaving Delilah in L.A. with his wife, Bre Tiesi, and asked him if he thought Zay -- who plays for the Buffalo Bills -- would be okay.

"He'll be fine, brother. I know Zay, I know Caleb personally, he'll get it sorted out, he'll be fine."

Jones is doing okay now, according to his father, but investigations by both the Bills and the NFL are ongoing, and a lot of people are still wondering just what the hell was going on in that video.