Stormy Daniels and Daughter Were Threatened Over Trump Affair Story

Stormy Daniels says she and her then-infant daughter were threatened by a strange man who told her to shut her mouth over the story of her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

A transcript of the porn star's full interview on "60 Minutes" was released ahead of air time Sunday, and the revelation comes about midway through the questioning with Anderson Cooper.

Stormy says that after she sat down and dished about Trump with In Touch magazine in 2011, she was approached by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot, whom she says told her to "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story." She also claims he then looked at her daughter and said ... "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."

She goes on to claim the guy ghosted after that, and she never saw him again. Anderson asks if Stormy took that as a threat, and she says ... "Absolutely." Stormy says she was "rattled" by the alleged encounter, adding that she never went to police over it out of fear.

Stormy also claims she never got paid for her In Touch interview, saying the magazine buried it after Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue over its publication.