Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Sex is the Least Important Issue

Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says his client's sexual encounter with Donald Trump is interesting and salacious, but it's at the bottom of the list in terms of importance.

Avenatti will appear on "TMZ Live" Monday and he confirms our story ... he's gunning to take Donald Trump's deposition, along with Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, before Summer.

He couldn't be clearer .. the "goon" who threatened his client in 2011 had to come from Trump's camp, and he's determined to find out who ordered the ultimatum to stay silent, or else.

Avenatti played coy when we asked if Robert Mueller has contacted him or vice versa, but it sounds like that's in the offing.