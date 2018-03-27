G-Eazy & Halsey Ass Good As We'll Ever Get

G-Eazy Gets Handsy on Halsey's Butt in Miami

EXCLUSIVE

G-Eazy and Halsey, as a couple, are grabbing a lot of attention -- but he's just grabbing her ass.

The rapper and singer were spotted relaxing Monday in Miami, just a couple days after grinding all over each other during a performance at E11Even nightclub. They left little to the imagination here ... especially Halsey in her white bikini.

The "Him & I" duo weren't there alone -- a bunch of friends also joined them on a yacht, but G still wasn't shy about getting handsy with his girl.

PDA is kinda their thing ... and we applaud 'em!