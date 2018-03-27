NFL's Trevone Boykin Investigated For Domestic Violence ... Allegedly Broke GF's Jaw

Trevone Boykin is being investigated by police for allegedly breaking his girlfriends jaw ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Cops in Mansfield, Texas tell us they are investigating Boykin, 24, for allegedly severely injured his longtime girlfriend Shabrika Bailey during a physical altercation last week.

The Seahawks QB and Bailey have dated for years.

Law enforcement sources tells us they expect Boykin to be charged with aggravated assault -- a felony.

This isn't Boykin's first time in trouble with the law ... he was charged with assault after getting in a bar fight in 2015 -- 2 days before the Alamo Bowl.

He ended up getting a year probation in that case.

We've reached out to Boykin's rep ... so far, no word back.