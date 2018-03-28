Abby Lee Miller Gets Settled in at Halfway House

Abby Lee Miller Room to Move ... Settles in at Halfway House

EXCLUSIVE

Abby Lee Miller is stretching her legs in her new digs on day 1 of her post-prison life.

We got these pics of Abby walking around a common area Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles area halfway house where she's now a resident. The Residential Reentry Center will prep the "Dance Moms" star for a return to civilian life.

As TMZ first reported, Abby checked into the facility on Tuesday ... and will be getting counseling ahead of her May 25 release date. She has been serving her time for tax fraud since last July in the Victorville, CA prison.

As for her body transformation from being behind bars ... her baggy clothes make it hard to tell exactly how much Abby's slimmed down, but she's said to have dropped around 100 lbs. over the past 7 months.