Paris Hilton Reunited with $2M Engagement Ring And It Feels So ... YAAASS!

Paris Hilton's Reaction to Finding Lost $2 Million Engagement Ring Was Epic

EXCLUSIVE

It's true, Paris Hilton somehow temporarily lost her $2 million engagement ring at a rave -- but that's not the craziest part of this story ... her reaction to finding it was way better.

In case you hadn't heard ... Paris' super expensive, 20-carat bling flew off her finger this weekend while she and her fiance, Chris Zylka, were partying it up at EDM group Above & Beyond's concert in Miami. She says it was so heavy, it slipped right off her hand.

The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 26, 2018

Chris and a mini search party -- including movie and music exec Mike Burns -- had to go searching for the rock, which Chris eventually found in a nearby ice bucket. This video shows what happened immediately after the clutch find ... including Paris' freak-out.

We'll say this ... Paris hooked herself a good one in Chris. She also seems to have some great pals who'll whip out the magnifying glasses at peak whomping hours.