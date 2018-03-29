Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House to Get Her Nails Done

Abby Lee Miller is halfway back to normal on the heels of her prison release -- 'cause she just got her nails done on the outside for the first time in almost a year.
Abby was spotted Thursday hitting up Pampered Nails -- a nail salon in WeHo -- just a couple days after being transferred to an L.A.-area halfway house to finish her sentence.
As you can see ... the former "Dance Moms" star was all smiles, and even appeared to be rockin' a dance-themed shirt. Old habits die hard, we suppose. Oh, and in case you're wondering ... she's allowed to go out for stuff like this, so long as it's approved.