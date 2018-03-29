Abby Lee Miller Prison Made Me Tough as Nails ... Check Out the Mani!

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House to Get Her Nails Done

Abby Lee Miller is halfway back to normal on the heels of her prison release -- 'cause she just got her nails done on the outside for the first time in almost a year.

Abby was spotted Thursday hitting up Pampered Nails -- a nail salon in WeHo -- just a couple days after being transferred to an L.A.-area halfway house to finish her sentence.

As you can see ... the former "Dance Moms" star was all smiles, and even appeared to be rockin' a dance-themed shirt. Old habits die hard, we suppose. Oh, and in case you're wondering ... she's allowed to go out for stuff like this, so long as it's approved.