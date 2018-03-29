Aldon Smith: Bench Warrant Issued After No-Showing Court Date

Aldon Smith just missed his day in court for violating a protective order stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with his fiancee ... and there's a bench warrant out for his arrest.
We broke the story ... the troubled NFL star was arrested and charged with 4 misdemeanors -- including domestic violence -- after allegedly beating up his fiancee on March 3.
At the time of the incident, a protective order was issued to prevent Smith from having any contact with his accuser ... which he allegedly violated last Friday.
Smith was scheduled to be in a San Francisco courtroom today ... but he didn't show.
His attorney argues that Aldon never missed a court date before ... and told him he planned to be present.
The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.