Aldon Smith Warrant Issued ... No Show At Court

Aldon Smith: Bench Warrant Issued After No-Showing Court Date

Breaking News

Aldon Smith just missed his day in court for violating a protective order stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with his fiancee ... and there's a bench warrant out for his arrest.

We broke the story ... the troubled NFL star was arrested and charged with 4 misdemeanors -- including domestic violence -- after allegedly beating up his fiancee on March 3.

At the time of the incident, a protective order was issued to prevent Smith from having any contact with his accuser ... which he allegedly violated last Friday.

Smith was scheduled to be in a San Francisco courtroom today ... but he didn't show.

His attorney argues that Aldon never missed a court date before ... and told him he planned to be present.

The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.