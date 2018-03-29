Dennis Scott I Love Big Baller Brand ... But, LiAngelo Isn't NBA Talent

Dennis Scott Says NBA's Worst Teams Wouldn't Want LiAngelo Ball

Dennis Scott ain't gonna let his love for BBB change his mind on LiAngelo Ball's NBA chances ... telling TMZ Sports not even the worst teams in the league would be interested in signing him.

We spoke with D.S. -- the 4th overall pick to the Magic in 1990 -- about Gelo, and he says the middle Ball son isn't even a top 100 talent ... which is a problem, considering only 60 dudes will get their names called in June.

Scott says scouts know Gelo is playing against "C-level talent" in Lithuania, so his 72-point game didn't really impress him that much.

With that being said ... Scott praises "the Ball movement" and what LaVar's been able to accomplish ... but straight-up says Gelo doesn't make the cut.