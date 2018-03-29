Richard Sherman Legion of Boom Reunion At His Badass Beach Wedding!!

Richard Sherman Reunites with Legion of Boom at His Badass Beach Wedding!

Breaking News

Richard Sherman tied the knot with his longtime GF Tuesday in the Dominican Republic ... and the entire Legion of Boom was there to see him off!!

Sherman might be a member of the hated 49ers now, but the O.G. L.O.B. gang wasn't gonna miss their boy's big day -- Earl Thomas (sweet shirt, bro), Brandon Browner, Byron Maxwell and Kam Chancellor all made the trip ... plus other 'Hawks like Cliff Avril, Ricardo Lockette and Bobby Wagner.

Of course, the spotlight was on Richard and Ashley Moss, who finally took the plunge at an oceanside ceremony ... after years of dating and having 2 kids together.

The reception went down at Punta Cana's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino -- where Sherman couldn't help but sing along to Ed Sheeran during his 1st dance with Ashley.

Congrats!!