'Sweetie Pie's' Star Tim Norman Says Jennifer Williams is a Vengeful Liar

The star of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" is firing back at ex-gf "Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams, calling BS on her claims she was abusive to her.

James "Tim" Norman says Jennifer is being incredibly vindictive after producers of "Sweetie Pie's" pressed him to get engaged to her but he wasn't into it. Jennifer got a restraining order, claiming he was prone to violence and was stalking her to drum up attention for his show.

Tim says she's the vicious one, saying she tried to run him down in her car. He also says she slashed his tires. Tim says Jennifer is also pissed off because he closed the cash register drawer on her, refusing to bankroll her online business, "Classy Girl Wardrobe."

He also says she's just trying to create a storyline on "Basketball Wives" to keep herself relevant.

One more thing ... he says she stole money from him.