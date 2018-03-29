Falcons Star Vic Beasley Wants Atlanta to Try Out Quavo at QB

EXCLUSIVE
Falcons star Vic Beasley says Quavo looked so smooth in his high school highlight reel, he's gonna see if he can get Huncho a tryout with their hometown NFL squad!!
We got Beasley at the Braves' home opener (props for the ATL pride) ... and he told us the Migos rap star showed some glimpses of Mike Vick when he was slingin' the pigskin for Berkmar High.
So, with Matt Ryan's $100 MIL negotiations currently on ice, Vic told us his plan to get Quavo under center.
"Talk him up a little bit, talk to Coach (Dan) Quinn, maybe get a shot at quarterback."
FYI, Huncho's charity game against Julio Jones and other NFL stars is this weekend ... and if we were the Falcons, we'd send a scout.