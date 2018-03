'Friday' Cast 'Memba Them?

It's Good Friday and to celebrate the special day we're gifting you with some then and now photos of the iconic cast from the holy trinity of 'Friday' movies. Check out what Deebo, Ezal, Mrs. Parker, Debbie, Baby D and the rest of the epic cast of characters look like now!

Why not? It's Friday ... and you ain't got s**t to do!