Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take Their Kids to San Diego Zoo

Someone told Kanye West and his fam it's all happening at the zoo for Spring Break '18 -- and it looks like that someone was right.

'Ye and Kim Kardashian took Saint and North for a VIP experience Thursday at the San Diego Zoo. Based on his grin, we'd say Dad had just as much fun as the kids getting a behind-the-scenes tour with the penguins, elephants and hippos.

Low key ... this is the Wests' cutest family outing we've seen in a long time. Ya gotta see which animal put the biggest smile on North's face.

As we told you, Kanye's been busting his ass working on his next album, so nice to see him get a Dad-mode break.