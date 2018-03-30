Mike 'The Situation' My Lawyer Wants to Delay Sentencing ... Tax Season Is Taxing!

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Lawyer Wants to Postpone Sentencing, Due to Tax Season

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino got burned for not paying taxes, but now it might be tax season that buys him more time as a free man.

Mike's facing up to 5 years in prison for tax evasion charges after pleading guilty in January. Sentencing's set for April 25, but his lawyer, Henry Klingeman, is asking the judge to push that back because Mike's accountant is buried in tax returns through the middle of the month. 'Tis the season.

As part of Mike's plea deal, he had to resubmit his 2010 to 2012 returns, and his accountant has to review 1,500 pages of financial info to finish them up.

It's not all on the accountant ... Klingeman says he's on another case that will run through Memorial Day, so he'd also appreciate delaying sentencing until June.