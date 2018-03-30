Tyga Flaunts New Bugatti, Maybach Day After Getting Himself and Son Sued Over Rent

Tyga Can't Pay My Rent, But ... Check Out My New Bugatti!!!

Tyga's living his truth, and the truth is -- no matter how many lawsuits he faces or money he allegedly owes people ... he's still going to find a way to cruise around in a luxury whip.

And let everybody know about it, too.

The rapper was spotted driving down the 101 freeway in L.A. Friday in a new orange Bugatti, and appears to be making the poor and dangerous decision to text, too.

Speaking of poor choices, we broke the story ... Tyga got himself and his 5-year-old son, King Cairo, sued by Simon Cowell's ex-fiancee Thursday, for allegedly failing to pay rent for her $40k/month Bev Hills home since January. Tyga put King Cairo on the lease ... yes he did.

No rent, no problem though apparently ... because Tyga's also been flossing a new Mercedes-Maybach on Instagram.

Perhaps he's on his way to deliver the rent checks ... but not likely.