Von Miller Reels in Massive Hammerhead Shark in Miami

Here's more proof that Von Miller is the NFL's Steve Irwin ... landing a HUGE hammerhead shark after a wild tussle with the ocean's apex predator!!
It all went down off the shores of Miami Beach ... where the Denver Broncos star and his bros set sail on a sport fishing trip, 'cause why the hell not?
The crew caught a bunch of cool fishies ... but none could compare to their 9-AND-A-HALF-FOOT catch which, according to the boat captain, was the biggest hammerhead he's seen all season.
Remember -- this is a dude that wrastled a live gator just a couple months back ... and we got a feeling he's only gonna keep upping the ante.
Beware, creatures of land and sea. Von's a-comin'.