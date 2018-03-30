TMZ

Von Miller Reels in Massive Hammerhead Shark ... on Miami Fishing Trip

3/30/2018 12:15 PM PDT

Von Miller Reels in Massive Hammerhead Shark in Miami

Breaking News

Here's more proof that Von Miller is the NFL's Steve Irwin ... landing a HUGE hammerhead shark after a wild tussle with the ocean's apex predator!!

It all went down off the shores of Miami Beach ... where the Denver Broncos star and his bros set sail on a sport fishing trip, 'cause why the hell not?

The crew caught a bunch of cool fishies ... but none could compare to their 9-AND-A-HALF-FOOT catch which, according to the boat captain, was the biggest hammerhead he's seen all season.

Remember -- this is a dude that wrastled a live gator just a couple months back ... and we got a feeling he's only gonna keep upping the ante. 

Beware, creatures of land and sea. Von's a-comin'.

