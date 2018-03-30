Von Miller Reels in Massive Hammerhead Shark ... on Miami Fishing Trip

Von Miller Reels in Massive Hammerhead Shark in Miami

Breaking News

Here's more proof that Von Miller is the NFL's Steve Irwin ... landing a HUGE hammerhead shark after a wild tussle with the ocean's apex predator!!

It all went down off the shores of Miami Beach ... where the Denver Broncos star and his bros set sail on a sport fishing trip, 'cause why the hell not?

The crew caught a bunch of cool fishies ... but none could compare to their 9-AND-A-HALF-FOOT catch which, according to the boat captain, was the biggest hammerhead he's seen all season.

Remember -- this is a dude that wrastled a live gator just a couple months back ... and we got a feeling he's only gonna keep upping the ante.

Beware, creatures of land and sea. Von's a-comin'.