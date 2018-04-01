Dana White Conor Wants Floyd ... In a UFC Fight!!

Dana White on Mayweather vs. McGregor UFC Fight: 'I Know Conor Wants It'

If Floyd Mayweather ever steps inside the Octagon, Conor McGregor wants to be the guy staring at him from across the cage -- so says Dana White.

We got the UFC prez out in L.A. ... and asked him if there was anything cookin' on the Mayweather-to-UFC front.

Dana wouldn't say anything definitive, but he did drop this pretty cryptic message on us.

"I'm interested and obviously he's interested. The last time we were both interested you saw what happened," White told TMZ Sports.

As for his first opponent -- "Possibly Conor. I know Conor wants it."

FYI, Floyd recently said it might be tough for him and McGregor to fight 'cause he'd want Conor to drop back down to 145 pounds, but at the same time -- "if the numbers are right, then we can make it happen."

Stay tuned ...