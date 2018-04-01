Joanna Krupa Says She Loves UFC's Joanna Jedrzejcyzyk Because 'Pol**ks Rule'

Joanna Krupa I Love the UFC's Joanna ... 'Pol**ks Ruuule!'

Here's Joanna Krupa declaring her allegiance to Poland's #1 UFC star, Joanna Jedrzejczyk ... and using some questionable vernacular along the way.

We got Krupa -- who moved from Poland to the U.S. when she was 5 -- in the Bev Hills ... where 'The Real Housewives' star told us she was a huge fan of her same-name sister.

"I love her. She’s Polish, of course I support her!" Krupa told TMZ Sports.

But when we asked if JJ could beat Rose Namajunas in their UFC title rematch ... that's when things got a little dicey.

"She can do it, she’s a Pol**k. Pol**k’s rule!"

"We're driven ... especially if you come from a communist country you have that in your blood."

FYI, the P-word ain't really the most P.C. term ... and Poland hasn't technically been communist in 3 decades.

But, hey -- we're sure JJ still appreciates all the love.