Justin Timberlake and Lebron James Take Shots at Cleveland Concert

Justin Timberlake knows his audience, and the only thing that would make Cleveland fans go crazier than seeing him is bring Lebron James up on stage.

Lebron made a special appearance Saturday night at the Quicken Loans Arena, and he literally stopped the show. FYI ... it's the same venue where the Cavs play.

J.T. waited until the end of the show to surprise the fans with the big man. Check out the video ... Lebron and Justin toast with small cups -- gotta be shots, right?

The booze appears to be a theme in J.T.'s Man of the Woods Tour. He wrapped his first show in Toronto by handing out shots to audience members.

Cheers.