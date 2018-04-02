Ezekiel Elliott Puts 21 Savage On His Ass ... During Huncho Day

Ezekiel Elliott ... linebacker?
The Cowboys stud RB made it clear NO ONE was getting any easy yards against him during Quavo's Huncho Day charity football game on Sunday ... putting 21 Savage right on his ass!
It all went down at Berkmar High School in Georgia where the Migos rapper was raising money for the high school's football program.
A ton of huge stars came out to play -- from Von Miller to Zeke to Julio Jones -- it was awesome!!
Some of the highlights ...
Quavo has a CANNON for an arm -- and he put it on full display.
Julio has skills as a DB and got himself an interception!
And 21 Savage tries to get revenge on Zeke for the hit across the middle!
All in all ... good stuff -- and props to everyone for coming out for the kids on a holiday!