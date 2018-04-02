Larry Ellison Buys Joel Silver's $38 Million Malibu Carbon Beach Home

Larry Ellison Plunks Down $38 Million For Joel Silver's Beach Pad

Larry Ellison is continuing his domination of Malibu beachfront real estate ... scooping up his 12th property in the area for an astounding $38 million.

Ellison -- the billionaire co-founder of Oracle -- just bought the 7-bedroom, 8-bath home from movie producer Joel Silver. Silver originally listed the home for $52 million ... so technically, Ellison got it at a great deal.

Larry's become a Malibu real estate mogul, buying his first Carbon Beach property back in 2002.

The new pad's main house features 5,600 square feet of living space ... there's also a detached guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Ellison was repped by Kurt Rappaport and Judy Feder sold the home.