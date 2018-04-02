Sister Jean Has No NCAA Title Game Party Plans, 'Taking a Break'

Sister Jean No NCAA Title Game Party Plans ... 'Taking a Break'

EXCLUSIVE

Sister Jean needs a break -- which means no raging party for the NCAA title game Monday night ... so says a rep for Loyola-Chicago.

The 98-year-old superstar is apparently exhausted after rolling with the Ramblers during the team's incredible run to the Final Four after traveling with the team for 2 weeks of March Madness.

"Sr. Jean is getting a much needed break after all of our travel and her media commitments these last few weeks," a rep for the school tells TMZ Sports.

"I am not certain if she will be watching the game in the confines of her room, but she will not be watching with the team."

As for her future, the school seems to be easing back on her travel schedule as well -- saying, "[She will not] travel with any our other teams this spring."

Sucks for the Loyola-Chicago track & field team ... Sister Jean was a heck of a good luck charm!