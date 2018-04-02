Mary Carey Says Stormy Daniels Was a 'Bitch' But She's Making Brilliant Trump Moves

EXCLUSIVE
Stormy Daniels was a total bitch to her porn co-star, Mary Carey, according to Mary ... but she's still Team Stormy when it comes to Donald Trump.
We got Mary at LAX, and she made it perfectly clear, she has a stormy past with Daniels ... flat-out telling us she was a "really big bitch" to me. The dynamic boob duo first worked together in 2002 -- pre-Trump -- and as Mary remembers it, the future Prez got way more action than she did.
Her choice of words is priceless, and has a lot to do with glass toys. Just watch (headphones would be best).
Despite their rocky history, Mary admitted she admires how Stormy's taking on Trump. She actually called her a "genius." It doesn't like it's about politics, though ... just Benjamins.