Offset Meets WWE's Charlotte Flair, Shows Off His 'Ric Flair Drip'

Offset To WWE's Charlotte Flair: I'm Drippin' Just Like Your Dad!!

EXCLUSIVE

Before Offset took the field for Quavo's charity football game in Georgia, the Migos MC was stylin', profilin' and DRIPPIN' with Ric Flair on the sidelines ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

WOOOOO!!!

FYI, Offset LOVES The Nature Boy -- and his track paying tribute to Naitch's swag, "Ric Flair Drip," has been blowin' up.

Flair's got love for Offset, too ... so, he crashed "Huncho Day" at Berkmar High and got the rap star on a video call with his WWE superstar daughter, Charlotte!

It's pretty awesome -- Offset tells Charlotte how dope he thinks her dad is, gives her props for killin' it in WWE, and, of course, shows off his QUARTER-MILLION-DOLLAR ice.

The whole time, Naitch is cheesin' hard in the background -- clearly impressed by his protege.

Bonus: Ric gives his WrestleMania 34 prediction for Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka -- and you better believe he's rootin' for The Queen!!