Jenna Dewan Spotted in L.A. Day After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan Mourn-ing Gym Sesh after Split

Jenna Dewan bid her relationship with Channing Tatum adieu ... with a little morning sweat.

Jenna was spotted leaving SoulCycle Tuesday morning in WeHo ... dressed in black, shades and all. Couldn't get a look at her left hand to see if we could spot her wedding ring.

As we reported ... Channing and Jenna called it quits after nearly 9 years of marriage. They released a joint statement Monday saying "love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

But while their personal relationship has come to an end, the same will not be said about their professional relationship. TMZ broke the story ... Channing and Jenna will continue working together on their YouTube Red series, "Step Up: High Water."