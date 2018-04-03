UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Swore Tony Ferguson's Injury Was an April Fools' Joke

UFC's Joanna I Swore Ferguson's Injury Was a Joke ... Props to Max Holloway!!

UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk had the exact same thought as all of us when news broke that Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov was off -- April Fools, right?!

Wrong ... and Joanna was shook.

"I thought it was a joke! But ... it's not," Jedrzejczyk told TMZ Sports.

Joanna -- the longtime women's 115-pound champ -- said she would've been fine with her rematch vs. Rose Namajunas getting bumped up to the main event at UFC 223 ... but Max Holloway stepping up is even sweeter.

"He saved the card!" Joanna said.

As for Rose ... JJ's got nothing but respect for the woman who ended her title reign, but says she's in for a rude awakening against Joanna 2.0.

Version 1 was already scary as hell ... so we'd be a little worried if we were Rose.