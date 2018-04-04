UFC 223 Max Holloway & Khabib Trade Shots

UFC 223: Khabib & Max Holloway Trade Shots Before Superfight (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Before Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway smash each other's faces at UFC 223, they're duking it out at a pre-fight news conference ... and we're livestreaming the whole thing.

Max, the UFC 145-pound champ, stepped up in a BIG way after Tony Ferguson went down with a freak injury ... agreeing to be Khabib's new opponent on 6 days notice.

It's a big risk, but the reward's huge. The winner of their scrap becomes the UFC's undisputed 155-pound champ -- taking the belt Conor McGregor's dropping due to inactivity.

Khabib previously told us he's gonna destroy Max ... and you better believe both fighters are gonna step up the trash talk at today's Q&A sesh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

The conference kicks off around 2 PM PT.