Kate Upton I Got Yer Spring Right Here!!!

Kate Upton's Lingerie Shoot Is Official Start of Spring

Mother Nature's gotta take a back seat to Kate Upton when it comes to ushering in Spring ... unless, of course, Mama N has her own smoking hot set of lingerie pics. Yeah, didn't think so.

Kate slipped into a ton of different looks for Yamamay's Spring 2018 collection, but you can go ahead and pretend she did it for you. The floral prints and lace, in many different colors, should get you in the swing of the season ... even if the weather doesn't.

As Kate's hubby, Justin Verlander, would say -- play ball!

Sorry to bring him up.