Vivica A. Fox Responds to Fur Protesters with Holy Wish

EXCLUSIVE
Vivica A. Fox didn't take the high road when confronted by fur protesters at her book signing ... she took the holiest road.
The incident went down Wednesday night at Barnes & Noble in Tribeca where Vivica was signing copies of her book, "Everyday I'm Hustling." The video starts with protesters in full "Stop wearing fur" chants as Vivica patiently lets them do their thing.
Check it out ... Vivica at one point even says, "They're doing their thing." But then she dished it back with a good ol' "God bless you." Not once ... not twice ... not three times ... not four times -- well, just watch.
For good measure ... Vivica ends the blessing with a parting shot. Kelly Rowland, pay attention.