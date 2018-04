Conor McGregor In Court On Assault Charges

LIVE STREAM

Conor McGregor is in a NYC court ... on 3 misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief charges ... stemming from a violent bus attack at Barclays Center on Thursday.

McGregor turned himself in late Thursday night to NYPD in Brooklyn ... and spent the night at the police station before being cuffed and transported to his arraignment.

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa was injured in the attack ...

The judge set bail at $50K.

Story developing ...