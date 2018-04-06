Max Holloway vs. Khabib UFC 223 Fight Canceled, Holloway Not Medically Cleared

UFC's Max Holloway Fight with Khabib Canceled Max Not Medically Cleared

Breaking News

Things just got even worse for UFC 223 -- Max Holloway was not medically cleared to fight in the main event vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to multiple reports ... less than 24 hours after Conor McGregor’s violent bus attack forced 3 FIGHTS off the card.

Remember -- Max took the fight on 6 DAYS notice and had a ton of weight to cut. Seems his health was at risk in the final hours before hitting the scale ... and doctors had to call it off.

As of now, it's unclear if another fighter could step in on a day's notice to fight Khabib.

FYI, doctors already told Michael Chiesa (facial cuts) and Ray Borg (eye cuts) they can't fight at 223 due to the injuries they suffered during the window-smashing attack by McGregor and his entourage at the Barclays Center Thursday.

Conor’s close friend, Artem Lobov, was also yanked from his fight after taking part in the melee.

Story developing ...