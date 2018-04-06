Wale Parties With The Whole Damn WWE In New Orleans

Wale 'WaleMania' In New Orleans Parties With Whole Damn WWE

Note: Being a huge rapper is an amazing thing.

Just ask rap superstar Wale, who's a gigantic WWE fan -- and proved it by partying with the whole damn organization down in New Orleans Thursday night.

Of course, it's Wrestlemania weekend -- and Wale (whose new single "Negotiations" dropped Friday) had celebrated in the Crescent City with an event called "WaleMania."

If you were wondering who came out -- the answer is EVERYONE. Mojo Rawley, Alicia Foxx, and Rob Van Dam (decked out in rapper Westside Gunn's chain) all showed up to turn up with Wale.

Look at that ... rappers, wrestlers and fans all together, and absolutely ZERO chairs (or dollies) thrown.

Amazing.